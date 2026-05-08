An 18-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Thursday night in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Police say around 9:40 p.m., the driver was traveling southbound on the 4700 block of North 84th Street when their vehicle struck a tree.
They say the driver was taken to the hospital, where they later died.
WATCH: 18-year-old killed in crash in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police are investigating the crash. They're asking anyone with any information to call them at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
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