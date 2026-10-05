MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was also shot and arrested early Sunday at Lockwood Park, according to Racine police.

Officers said they responded to the park at 4300 Graceland Blvd., around 1:13 a.m. after receiving a report of two people shot.

17-year-old killed, 16-year-old shot and arrested after Racine park shooting

Police said a large gathering was taking place when an altercation broke out, and shots were fired, injuring both teens.

The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Ascension All Saints and later transferred to Children's Hospital for additional treatment.

Police said he was taken into custody as a person of interest and remains hospitalized.

A neighbor's surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 shows several vehicles speeding away from the park shortly after the shooting, followed by police arriving at the scene.

"My heart goes out to the parents because you always want babies to come home safely," Tatiyana Young, a Racine resident, said.

Despite the shooting, two Racine community organizations continued with a planned event at the park Sunday afternoon.

Young, president and founder of Little Blessing Exchange, and Rylie Mulkey, co-founder of Thrift and Thrive, said they considered canceling after learning about the shooting.

"We were maybe thinking about canceling because it is a scary situation, but I think the community needed us more," Young said.

The organizations provided clothing, shoes, Halloween costumes, candy, soap, snacks, and other resources to families.

Young also pointed to the positive work being done by community organizations and resources in Racine.

"We all can be a blessing to each other," the organizer said. "Things happen in community. Unfortunately, we can't control what happens, but we can control how we react, how we come together and make a difference."

A spokesperson for the Racine Police Department shared this statement:

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the 17-year-old who lost his life. We also extend our thoughts to all those who were present at Lockwood Park, their families, and everyone affected by this tragedy. This senseless act of violence has impacted many lives, and we extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected as they navigate this difficult and heartbreaking time."

Police said the shooting remains an active investigation. Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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