MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old was hospitalized Monday morning after falling while running from police during a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to West Milwaukee police.

Police said they were alerted to a reckless vehicle around 2:49 a.m. Monday. Officers observed the vehicle traveling at high speed and briefly pursued it from Miller Park Way onto U.S. 175.

Watch the video report below:

15-year-old injured after fleeing vehicle during West Milwaukee police chase

Police ended the pursuit and later found the disabled vehicle on Interstate 94 near the stadium.

Police said two people ran from the vehicle after seeing officers.

One person north along the railroad tracks from the 100 block near North 44th Street.

The second person, a 15-year-old, climbed over an overpass ramp and fell.

Police located the teen, who was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police took custody of the vehicle, which was stolen out of the City of Milwaukee.

Police said they will refer charges for the 15-year-old to Milwaukee Children's Court once the investigation is complete.

They were unable to locate the other person.

The investigation remains active.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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