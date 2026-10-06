11-year-old boy struck by vehicle in West Milwaukee; driver in custody

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody after West Milwaukee police said he struck an 11-year-old boy with his vehicle Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to 54th Street and Greenfield Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. for a report of a child on a bicycle who was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police said officers found the child, who had injuries to his lower extremities. He was taken to the hospital.

The driver was taken into custody. It's unclear what led up to the crash.

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