PADDOC LAKE, Wis. — For most high school students, the school day is spent inside a classroom. For a group of students in Southeast Wisconsin, their classroom looks a little different — it’s an aircraft workshop.

Through Eagles Nest Westosha, high school students are getting hands-on experience building airplanes while learning about aviation, physics, aircraft construction and careers in the industry.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter Glenda Valdes's story in the video below:

Westosha Central students build aircraft, take flight through youth aviation program

The program brings together students from across Southeast Wisconsin, with students meeting weekly at the Westosha Central workshop and STEM Aviation Center at Burlington Airport.

The students recently completed their newest aircraft, a Van’s RV-12iS, giving them the opportunity to see their work come together — and eventually take to the skies.

For student Tyler Rehberg, learning to fly is also personal.

"My grandpa was a pilot but then when he passed away, my mom was kinda upset, so I said once I get my license, I will take her flying 'cause she really didn’t wanna fly after that," said Rehberg. "I just want to take her flying."

Tyler is now working toward his pilot’s license and hopes to complete his check ride within the next two months.

Other students say the program is helping them see aviation as a possible career path.

“I think this program is just an awesome step in a journey to eventually having a career in this field,” student John Schiller said.

Eagles Nest Director Jim Senft says the program was created in part to address the cost barrier that can keep young people from pursuing aviation.

“There’s a problem in aviation and the problem is, it costs way too much, and there’s no avenue for young people to get into the aviation unless they have some kind of background," Senft said. "This program allows kids that maybe would never have a shot at getting into aviation, to get into aviation, build an aircraft, to learn those skills right and then get to use the airplane for flight instruction."

The program is free for students, but Eagles Nest relies on grants, fundraising and community support to continue providing the opportunity.

The organization is currently holding a sweepstakes fundraiser, with the drawing coming up in the next few weeks. Participants can enter to win a 2015 Van’s RV-12 Light Sport Aircraft.

The sweepstakes ends when all tickets are sold or by September 11, 2026, at 4 p.m.

To learn more about Eagles Nest Westosha, the sweepstakes or how to support the program, visit this website.

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