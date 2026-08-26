KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha father and son say they are grateful to be alive after a crash Friday destroyed the only truck they rely on to run their family landscaping business.

Oswaldo Ramirez and his son, Marvin Ramirez, were returning from lunch Friday when a gray Dodge Charger crashed head-on into their white Chevy Silverado near 64th Street and 30th Avenue, according to Kenosha police.

WATCH: Kenosha father, son forced to pause family business after crash

'We’re lucky to be alive': Kenosha father, son forced to pause family business after crash

A home security camera captured the moment the Charger lost control and struck the family's work truck. Oswaldo said he and his son saw the vehicle coming toward them moments before the crash.

"My first concern was making sure my son was OK," Oswaldo said. "We're lucky to be alive."

Police say witnesses reported that the driver of the Charger was likely racing another vehicle on 30th Avenue before the crash. Police also said injuries from the crash were significant, including broken legs, a broken pelvis and a skull fracture. KPD plans to refer a charge of first-degree reckless endangering safety once the driver of the Charger is released from an area hospital.

While Oswaldo and Marvin survived, the crash left their family landscaping business without its primary work vehicle.

Marvin said watching the truck get destroyed was devastating because the business represents something his family built together.

“Once I saw the truck destroyed, it’s like our business, our family business, something that we wanted, something that we dreamed about, gone,” Marvin said. "It's heartbreaking."

The family says they are now putting work on hold while they figure out how to replace the truck and trailer they depend on to get to jobs and transport equipment.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to help the family purchase another work truck and get the business running again.

Despite the setback, Marvin said the most important thing is that he and his father survived. The family says they are grateful for the support they have received from people in the community as they work to rebuild their business.

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