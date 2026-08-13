KENOSHA, Wis. — Wisconsin’s race for governor is now set, and voters in Kenosha County are already looking ahead to November.

WATCH: Kenosha voters weigh in after Crowley, Tiffany win gubernatorial primaries

'We're a little torn': Kenosha voters weigh in after Crowley, Tiffany win gubernatorial primaries

Democrat David Crowley narrowly won his party’s primary Tuesday, while Republican Tom Tiffany secured his party’s nomination in a landslide.

Crowley’s victory is historic. If elected, he would become Wisconsin’s first Black governor.

For Deshaun Foster, owner of Blak Coffee in downtown Kenosha, Crowley’s candidacy is especially personal. Crowley stopped by his business last week as part of his campaign.

Foster says he has allowed candidates to hold meet-and-greets at his coffee shop because he wants them to have a chance to share their platforms with the community.

Now, with Crowley and Tiffany set to face off, Foster says he wants to see candidates follow through on what they promise.

"I see two candidates who want change for their respective parties and I just hope that both candidates will do what they promise," Foester said. “I want to see some of the things that you were saying when you’re campaigning actually happen."

For Devynn Johnson, seeing Crowley and former Democratic candidate Francesca Hong compete for the nomination was empowering.

“It's empowering, as a Kenoshan of color to see that people like Francesca and Crowley can run for such a high office in Wisconsin,” Johnson said. “I have high hopes for the future of Wisconsin.”

But other voters are still deciding what they want from the two candidates.

Grace McCune, who has lived in Kenosha for 75 years, says her household is somewhat divided. Her husband grew up in northern Wisconsin, and she says she is considering whether Crowley’s Milwaukee background could mean a focus that is too centered on the state’s largest city.

“I think a farmer has a better outlook on the state because they had to provide for more than just their town, they were providing things for a state.” McCune said. "We should go back to the basics in terms of, just dealing with things in town."

McCune says she wants the next governor to focus on what she calls getting “back to basics” and addressing issues affecting communities at the local level.

With the general election now ahead, voters say they will be watching to see what both candidates promise — and whether they follow through.

Crowley and Tiffany will face off in the November general election.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip