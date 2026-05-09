KENOSHA — They are the first voice you hear in your worst moment—but for years, their mental health has gone largely unrecognized. On Friday, that changed.

The Kenosha Prince Hall Masons presented a $1,000 check to Kenosha Joint Services 911 dispatchers—money that will help revitalize their quiet room, a small space where dispatchers can decompress after the calls that stay with them. The donation will be made annually during Telecommunicators Appreciation Week.

Watch: How a group of Kenosha Masons are giving back to support the mental health of 911 dispatchers in the area.

'We tend to get forgotten because we're not seen': Kenosha Masons donate to support dispatchers' mental health

The initiative was driven by Duke Montgomery—a combat veteran and leader of Joppa Lodge #9—who says his own experience with PTSD made him recognize the signs in others.

Montgomery first connected with TMJ4 News at a Let's Talk Kenosha community listening session—and reached out shortly after with this mission in mind.

"This is more than just a donation, this is a recognition of 911 dispatchers and what they hear in those headsets," Montgomery said. "Trauma lives long after the event has passed and when those headsets disconnect, they take that trauma home with them."

911 dispatchers are not officially classified as first responders—but the weight they carry tells a different story. Nikki Beranis has managed the 911 center in Kenosha for 21 years.

Nikki and Ursula

"For many years we've been behind the scenes—no one's considered our mental health," Beranis said. "They don't know we're delivering babies, giving emergency medical instructions to people who have been shot. To get this recognition is amazing and I hope it has a domino effect."

Dispatcher Ursula Swift has been answering emergency calls for more than 28 years.

"They don't call us on their happiest moments—they call us at the most fearful moments," Swift said. "We tend to get forgotten because we're not seen. We're human too."

Joint Services Director Joshua Nielsen says the recognition means as much as the donation itself.

"For that organization to take their hard-earned money and donate to this cause, we're very grateful," Nielsen said. "To highlight the mental health side of things—I think it's so important."

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