WHEATLAND, Wis. — Robin Energy Storage has formally filed its application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin for a controversial battery energy storage project proposed in Wheatland.

The company is seeking state approval for a 200-megawatt battery energy storage system. The proposed site is near Highway 50 and the Balsam Substation. Plans call for 200 battery containers, with space for 44 additional containers for future use.

TMJ4 News reporter Glenda Valdes has community reaction in the video below:

'We knew it was coming': Wheatland residents react as Robin Energy files formal application

The filing comes months after TMJ4 spoke with Wheatland residents concerned about the project and its location.

“We knew it was coming, but it’s the biggest disappointment,” resident Kathy Denko said.

Robin Energy says it has made changes based on community feedback. According to the application, the company moved its preferred layout farther from the nearest residence after concerns were raised by residents.

For Denko, those changes haven't resolved her concerns.

“It just boils down to — it’s the wrong placement for that type of project,” Denko said. “I’m not saying that we can never advance, but we need proper placement of these projects.”

Kenosha County Wheatland residents upset as Robin Energy files battery storage plan with state Glenda Valdes

Kyle Madsen with the Town of Wheatland told TMJ4 the town remains opposed to the project and disappointed that the application has moved forward.

The filing does not mean the project is approved. The PSC now reviews the application for completeness before the proposal moves further through the state process.

Robin Energy's application shows construction could begin in 2028, with the facility expected to begin operating in 2029.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip