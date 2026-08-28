'We just want to be heard': KUSD parents question district spending, call for town hall

KENOSHA — Kenosha Unified School District parents are questioning the district’s decision to spend thousands of dollars on polling and a staffing audit as the district continues to navigate its budget challenges and considers another possible referendum.

During its August 25 meeting, the KUSD School Board approved a $26,000 contract for community polling and a $10,000 contract for a staffing audit.

The polling is intended to help the board determine whether to pursue a possible April 2027 referendum, how much funding to request, and what could be included. The district says approving the contract does not commit KUSD to putting a referendum on the ballot.

The staffing audit will benchmark KUSD’s staffing levels against comparable school districts.

But some parents say they are frustrated with the decision to spend money on polling when they believe district leaders should first be speaking directly with the community.

Amanda Meyer, a KUSD parent, said families have been asking for a public forum where they can have a direct conversation with district leaders.

“They would prefer to spend tens of thousands of dollars to get a poll and all of that instead of just talking to us first,” Meyer said. "That’s all that we want, all that we’ve been asking for, for months, is the time and the respect to be heard and to have a discussion."

Meyer said parents want a town hall that allows community members to speak openly and have their concerns heard.

Doviel Hill, another KUSD parent, said he is also concerned about the district’s spending decisions while the district faces significant financial challenges.

"They’re gonna spend thousand of dollars on a situation that they’ve already spent thousands of dollars on that failed, rather than allocate those funds towards youth development," Hill said. "All the money that’s being brought down should be for the kids."

The calls for more community engagement extend beyond individual parents. The Urban League of Racine and Kenosha is also advocating for a town hall to allow families and community members to speak directly with district leaders.

"I think the biggest next step for us, for the community, is a large town hall meeting," said James Hall, Urban League of Racine & Kenosha. "Let's talk about the district, about KUSD all across the board and then what needs to be put in place after that."

KUSD has said the new polling effort is intended to provide the board with information before making decisions about a potential referendum.

The board is expected to review the polling results this fall as it continues discussions about whether to pursue a possible April 2027 referendum.

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