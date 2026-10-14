'We did everything to save it’: Historic Kenosha Eagles Club moves closer to demolition after nearly a century

KENOSHA, Wis. — A historic Kenosha landmark that has stood for nearly a century is one step closer to demolition, despite months of efforts to preserve it.

The former Eagles Club, more recently known as Marina Shores, is now undergoing state review as its owners pursue plans to demolish the building.

Kenosha City Planner Rachel Gasper confirmed to TMJ4 News that the notification requesting demolition was sent to the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office on Oct. 2 and remains under review.

Back in March, TMJ4 News first reported concerns surrounding the building's future, when residents and preservation advocates were hoping it could still be saved.

Now, seven months later, those hopes are fading.

“I'm upset to see it go. But it's about 95% doomed,” said Jan Michalski, a member of Kenosha's Historic Preservation Commission.

Michalski said the commission explored ways to preserve the building but was ultimately unable to stop the demolition process from moving forward.

“We went and did everything at the Historic Preservation Commission to try to do what we could to save it,” he said.

The building has hosted generations of community celebrations, weddings and gatherings. Its history also includes performances by music legends Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens.

Michalski has his own memories of the landmark.

“I went to high school at Bradford when it was downtown, and we had a lot of functions here,” he said. “My boy Eric, his wedding reception was here.”

The owners have cited extensive water damage and repair estimates ranging from $2.2 million to $2.5 million as reasons for pursuing demolition.

While the state review is underway, demolition has not yet been finalized. The owners would still need to obtain the city demolition permit before proceeding.

For Michalski and others who have memories tied to the building, its potential loss represents more than the disappearance of a historic structure.

For now, there is no confirmed demolition date.

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