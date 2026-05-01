'We can't get to learning if we're not safe': KUSD completes metal detector rollout at all six high schools

KENOSHA — Students at Reuther High School and Harborside Academy walked through metal detectors for the very first time Thursday morning — completing a district-wide rollout that makes Kenosha Unified School District the latest to take a major step toward strengthening school security.

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As of Thursday, all six KUSD high schools have metal detectors. It's a change many parents had been asking for — and one that became urgent after multiple weapon-related incidents rocked the district earlier this year.

Back in February, the KUSD school board voted to spend nearly $473,500 on 18 walk-through metal detector units and 15 handheld wands — money that came directly from the district's general fund reserves. The system — called the CEIA OpenGate — can screen approximately 300 people every 15 minutes and was installed at Bradford, Indian Trail, Lakeview Technology Academy, Tremper, Harborside Academy, and Reuther High School.

Watch: KUSD completes metal detector rollout at all six high schools

Metal detectors installed in all KUSD high schools

The rollout began April 15th at Bradford and wrapped up Thursday morning at Reuther and Harborside — the last two schools in the district to receive the new security system.

The process is straightforward — students unzip their bags, remove large electronics like laptops and iPads, pass metal items around the detector, and walk through. If the system is alerted, students proceed to a secondary check.

Reuther High School Principal Kim Fisher says Thursday morning went smoother than expected.

Principal Kim Fisher

"It honestly went better than we had anticipated — much better," Fisher said. "Staff has been fantastic about helping the kids prepare — showing videos, doing a backpack clean-out with kids in the classrooms."

For Fisher, the reason behind the new security measures is simple.

"Staff and student safety is the very first thing — it's what we do," she said. "We can't get to learning if we're not safe."

For many KUSD high school students, walking through a metal detector is now simply the new normal.

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