'We can try to close that chapter’: Drunk driver sentenced after crash that seriously injured Kenosha man

KENOSHA — Nearly a year after a drunk driving hit-and-run left 21-year-old Vincent Metz seriously injured, the woman responsible has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Natalie Freeman was sentenced Monday to 78 months — or six-and-a-half years — of initial confinement, followed by five years of extended supervision on a charge of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

On a second count of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, the judge withheld sentence and ordered Freeman to serve five years of probation consecutive to the first count.

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TMJ4 first brought you Vincent's story last October, after prosecutors said Freeman struck him while he was riding a motorcycle he had purchased just weeks earlier and then left the scene.

Nearly a year later, Vincent remains unable to work and continues adjusting to injuries that have changed his everyday life.

“He’s just trying to stay positive and just keep pushing forward and learn how to live life now with his injuries,” said Ashley Dugan, Vincent's aunt. “It’s gonna be a long haul.”

Freeman also addressed the court, crying as she apologized directly to Vincent and his family.

“I am so sorry. I would like to apologize to Mr. Metz and his family,” Freeman said. “I made a big mistake...there's no apology in the world."

The judge acknowledged Freeman's remorse but emphasized that drinking and driving was a choice, telling her, “You chose to drink and you chose to operate a vehicle.”

For Vincent's family, Monday's sentence brings an end to nearly a year of waiting for the criminal case to be resolved.

“I think it was a pretty fair sentence,” Dugan said. “It’s relieving for the family for sure. We don’t have to worry about thinking of going to court and what’s gonna happen to her anymore. “We can kinda try to close that chapter and just work on getting Vinny as best as he can be now.”

Now, Dugan said, the family's attention can remain on Vincent.

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