Twin Lakes voters weigh in on $3.2 million school referendum for Lakewood Elementary

TWIN LAKES, Wis. — Voters in Twin Lakes will decide this November whether to provide their local school district with an additional $3.2 million over four years to help cover operational and maintenance expenses at Lakewood Elementary School.

The referendum would allow Twin Lakes School District #4 to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit by $800,000 per year for four years, beginning with the 2026-27 school year and ending with the 2029-30 school year.

Watch Glenda Valdes' report in the video player below:

Twin Lakes voters to decide on $3.2 million school referendum for Lakewood Elementary

District leaders say the additional funding would support educational programming, staffing and other operational and maintenance expenses.

According to the district, approximately 70% to 80% of its operating budget goes toward employee salaries and benefits, making staffing a significant part of how referendum funding would be used.

For Lakewood parent Cheri Dohse, the vote is personal.

“For me, it’s about the kids in the community of Lakewood School,” Dohse said. “I grew up going to Lakewood School, my kids go to Lakewood School.”

Dohse attended Lakewood from third through eighth grade. Four of her children attend the school, and one has graduated.

But approving the referendum would also have an impact on taxpayers. The district said its current mill rate of 4.59 is projected to increase to a four-year average of 5.17 if the referendum passes. A mill represents $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

Dohse said she understands why that is a concern for some voters.

“That’s the biggest concern, about the taxes and their cost of taxes going up,” Dohse said. “I just want them to know the facts of why they are going up before they decide to vote yes or no.”

If voters reject the referendum, district leaders said they could temporarily use fund balance reserves to address immediate budget needs. However, the district said relying on those reserves is not sustainable long term, and the Board of Education would eventually need to consider other financial and operational options.

The district is holding two more community information sessions at Lakewood Elementary on Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m. and Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

The referendum will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

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