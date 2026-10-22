Three deaths, two states: Man linked to Kenosha double homicide to face Seattle murder charge first

KENOSHA — A suspect in the deaths of his mother and stepfather in Kenosha has been arrested in Chicago and is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a separate deadly shooting in Seattle.

Kenosha police say 33-year-old Michael O'Neal Fleming was taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service following an extensive search.

On Monday, October 19, officers responding to a welfare check at a home in the 5500 block of Washington Road discovered 57-year-old Rodney Brushwood and 59-year-old Rena O'Neal dead inside. Police confirmed both victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds. O'Neal was identified as Fleming's mother and Brushwood as his stepfather.

Fleming is also charged with first-degree murder in the October 13 shooting death of 36-year-old Graeme Dobbeck, an employee at a Seattle gas station where Fleming previously worked.

According to charging documents, surveillance footage allegedly shows Fleming walking behind the counter and shooting Dobbeck at least four times. Investigators reported no apparent argument before the shooting.

Prosecutors also say firearm licensing records indicate Fleming owns at least 44 handguns. They requested $5 million in bail.

Back in Kenosha, neighbor Bob Rosenthal described discovering police activity near the victims' residence.

A relative of Brushwood told TMJ4 News the family is devastated by the loss.

Fleming has not been charged in connection with the Kenosha homicides.

Kenosha police told TMJ4 News that Seattle authorities will be allowed to extradite Fleming first on their murder warrant. Kenosha investigators will then work toward pursuing charges in Wisconsin, a process police say could take several weeks.

The Kenosha double homicide investigation remains ongoing.

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