'They gave us more than we gave them’: Retired Kenosha fire chief remembers ground zero 25 years later

KENOSHA — Twenty-five years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, retired Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley still remembers the overwhelming scene at Ground Zero — but he also remembers the people he met there.

“Seeing it was overwhelming, the physical nature of it,” Bigley said. “Then interacting with the people was another.”

Bigley was among 36 Kenosha-area firefighters who traveled to New York in groups following the attacks to provide support at Ground Zero.

Watch the Full Story Below

He recalled attending funerals and seeing firsthand the families left behind.

“There was a lot of sadness, especially at the funerals and seeing the widows... and how young they were,” Bigley said.

But amid that loss, Bigley said he was struck by the appreciation New Yorkers showed the firefighters who came to help.

“It was humbling,” he said. “They gave us more than we gave them.”

On Friday, Bigley joined community members at Pennoyer Park as Kenosha marked the 25th anniversary of the attacks that killed 2,977 people.

The remembrance ceremony included a fire department bell ceremony, performances from the Indian Trail High School and Academy choir and Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

Bigley was among those who addressed the crowd.

For him, remembering Sept. 11 is not only about honoring those who died. It's also about recognizing the first responders who continue to answer calls every day — and remembering the unity Americans showed in the aftermath of the attacks.

“We have firefighters and police officers in the city of Kenosha — they do that every day too,” Bigley said.

He said the lesson from the days and weeks after Sept. 11 remains relevant a quarter-century later.

“The strength of us as a people to be able to come together when we really need to,” Bigley said. “I think especially now we need to remember that.”

Friday's ceremony carried forward a promise repeated for the past 25 years: never forget.

"We are a greater Kenosha family, we’re a greater United States of America family, and we are all here together, we’re all here to serve one another, and that’s, I think, what we should take from this," said Mayor Bogdola.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip