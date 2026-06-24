'That's what America is' — Disabled Navy veteran opened Kenosha shop as safe space, as nation turns 250

KENOSHA — In the heart of downtown Kenosha, a disabled Navy veteran is turning everyday items into one-of-a-kind pieces, and building something far more meaningful than a business.

Lee Drane served in the Navy from the age of 17 — eight years of service to his country. More than 20 years after leaving the military — he opened CAJE Dee-Zigns — naming it after his four children — Christian, Austin, Jazmin, and Ethan. The business specializes in laser engraving, custom collectibles, and personalized gifts and offers workshops where anyone can come in and create their own designs.

The week he opened — Lee had a stroke. He kept going anyway.

WATCH: A disabled Navy veteran opened a shop in Kenosha as a safe space

'That's what America is' - Disable Navy veteran opened Kenosha shop as safe space, as nation turns 250

CAJE Dee-Zigns is more than a custom gift shop. It is a safe space — for veterans with PTSD, for people with autism, and for anyone who needs a place to feel welcome, create something, and leave everything else outside.

"When you're getting creative you feel better, you're not really thinking about all the stuff that's wrong," Lee said. "Somebody coming in and feeling the environment — feeling like they belong — that's where the creative spirit really comes."

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, Lee has been creating special America 250 designs and reflecting on what this milestone means to him personally.

"I went in when I was 17 — I did eight years — 17 to 25. But I've been out 20-plus years now. That's over 30 years of history since I joined to today — and you kind of put that in perspective of 250," Lee said. "We're totally about individuality in here, but individuality in the aspect of being yourself and coming together and celebrating yourself. That's what America is quite honestly."

The shop even has an unofficial mascot — a Red Panda — inspired by videos Lee's children used to send him to brighten his mood as a disabled veteran. Lee recently created a custom design of the Red Panda wearing a TMJ4 News shirt — just for us.

CAJE Dee-Zigns is located in downtown Kenosha. For more information on visiting the shop or attending a workshop — visit this website.

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