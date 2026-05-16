Suspicious device neutralized near Pleasant Prairie Dairy Queen Friday night

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department says there is no threat to the community after a possibly hazardous package was found near the entrance to Dairy Queen and safely neutralized on Friday night.

According to a press release from Pleasant Prairie PD, officers responded to the Dairy Queen at 4612 75th Street in Pleasant Prairie around 8:14 p.m. on May 15 for a report of a possibly hazardous device found near the business's entrance.

Once on scene, the release notes that officers found the device in an area that posed a potential threat to customers and surrounding businesses. Out of an abundance of caution, several nearby businesses were evacuated and a portion of 75th Street was temporarily closed while law enforcement conducted an investigation, the release adds.

Members of the Kenosha County Bomb Squad were requested to assist. Bomb squad technicians evaluated and safely neutralized the device so its could be further examined, the release continues.

Although the device was ultimately believed to be non-hazardous and not a threat to the community, the release emphasizes that law enforcement took these precautionary actions out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of the public.

The release concludes that Pleasant Prairie PD believes this to be isolated incident, with no ongoing threat to the community and an ongoing investigation into what happened.

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