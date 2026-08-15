Kenosha family and Tremper community mourn 15-year-old student

KENOSHA — The Tremper High School community is mourning the unexpected loss of 15-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Chagoya, as her family remembers a girl who brought joy to the people around her.

Lexi, of Pleasant Prairie, died August 7, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was preparing to begin her sophomore year at Tremper High School.

Her mother, Britney Eads, says Lexi loved school from a young age and made an impact wherever she went.

“She loved going to school,” Eads said. “She made a mark everywhere she went.”

Watch: Kenosha family and Tremper community mourns 15-year-old student

Mother shares memories after daughter's unexpected death

At Tremper, Lexi was involved in choir and loved singing. Eads says family was especially important to her daughter. Lexi also loved children, had a unique sense of humor, and was a big fan of Stitch and the movie Lilo & Stitch.

Eads wore a Stitch jersey while speaking about her daughter, saying it helped her feel like Lexi was still with her.

“Lexi is a beautiful soul,” Eads said. "She was loved by so many."

As word of Lexi’s death spread, Eads says the response from the Tremper and Kenosha communities has meant more than she can put into words.

“That made me so, so happy, reading all the comments,” Eads said. “My little mommy heart was just like fluttering.”

The family is encouraging people attending Lexi’s memorial to wear purple or Stitch-themed clothing instead of traditional black, reflecting some of the things Lexi loved.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help the family with unexpected funeral and memorial expenses. The family says donations are appreciated, but sharing Lexi’s story and keeping her family in people’s thoughts also means a great deal.

A memorial service for Lexi will be held Monday, August 24, at Kemper Center’s Founder’s Hall in Kenosha. Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 5 p.m.

Eads says she hopes people will remember Lexi for the love and joy she brought to others.

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