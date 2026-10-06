KENOSHA, Wis. (TMJ4) — After seven years of helping provide emergency food assistance throughout Kenosha County, the Kenosha County Food Bank has announced plans to dissolve and cease operations by the end of 2026.

The organization, founded in 2019, said the decision came after exploring partnerships and other options to keep its operations sustainable.

The food bank's secretary told TMJ4 the decision was financial. She explained that the organization is run entirely by volunteers and that, after reviewing its current circumstances, the board determined closing was the best path forward.

WATCH: 'People need assistance:' Kenosha pantry reacts as county food bank prepares to close

'People need assistance': Kenosha pantry reacts as county food bank prepares to close

In a statement, Board President Teri Knuese called the decision "incredibly difficult."

"We are deeply proud of what KCFB has accomplished over the years, and we are grateful to every volunteer, donor, pantry partner, and community organization that has helped make that work possible," Knuese said.

The closure raises questions about how local organizations will continue meeting the demand for food assistance.

At Shalom Center, Kenosha County's largest food pantry, April Guenther said providing food means more than filling grocery bags.

"When you're struggling for food or don't know where to get food from or food is scarce, that just adds to stress and worry," Guenther said. "So we like to consider ourselves a beacon of hope."

Shalom Center, which has partnered with the food bank, expressed gratitude for the organization's years of service and said it remains committed to helping families facing hunger.

However, Guenther emphasized that continued community support is essential.

"There's nothing promising that the Shalom Center will be here without support from our community," she said.

Shalom Center encourages residents to support local food pantries through donations and volunteer work.

Meanwhile, the Kenosha County Food Bank said it will work with pantry partners during the transition to help maintain access to emergency food resources.

Families needing assistance can continue visiting local pantries.

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