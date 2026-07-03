KENOSHA — As the death toll from Venezuela's devastating earthquake continues to climb, a Kenosha family is doing everything they can from thousands of miles away to help.

Fraybimar Rodriguez, with the help of Francis Flex, have turned their Kenosha home into a donation collection point — taking turns morning and afternoon to receive donations from the community.

They are collecting medicines — including analgesics, antibiotics, antihistamines and vitamins — personal hygiene items — canned foods — and gauze and bandages for those who lost everything.

Fraybimar Rodriguez

For this family, it is deeply personal. They have family in Venezuela right now.

When asked what message she wants to send to those in Venezuela who need help — Fraybimar did not hesitate.

Watch: 'Our hearts are with them': Venezuelan family opens home as donation center for earthquake victims

'Our hearts are with them': Venezuelan family opens home as donation center for earthquake victims

"The main thing we want to send them is that they are not alone — they can count on us," she said. "Even though we are far, there are no borders that separate hearts. We are here for them, with our hearts in Venezuela and our souls there too."

Francis says the scale of the destruction is devastating and the need goes far beyond the Venezuelan community.

"The majority of these people have lost their homes completely — there is no work — there is nothing," Francis said. "It is starting from zero again. This situation is more than just Venezuelan or Latin American people. This is beyond any space, so we are looking for people that can just help us."

Luis Guerra — who is also helping with the drive — has an aunt and cousins in La Guaira who lost their home in the earthquake. The second time they have lost everything after the Vargas tragedy years ago.

"We are here trying to support as much as we can — and I know that over there it means a lot," Guerra said. "But we have to thank God that they have their lives. Now it's our turn to help them."

The community response has already been remarkable — with the family filling and sending their first truck of donations. Venezuelan Milwaukee Brewers players also helped unload boxes.

If you would like to donate — you can drop off medicines — personal hygiene items — canned foods — and gauze and bandages at 9621 66th Street in Kenosha. From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Sunday.

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