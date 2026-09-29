New complaint reveals details leading up to deadly Kenosha bar shooting; suspect faces 7 charges

KENOSHA — A newly filed criminal complaint provides new details about the moments before 33-year-old Antero “Casper” Medina was shot and killed inside a Kenosha bar and what investigators say happened in the minutes that followed.

Adam Scott Threlkeld is charged with seven crimes, including first-degree intentional homicide in Medina’s death and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide involving Kenosha police officers.

The shooting happened Sept. 20 at Shenanigans Bar & Grill on 52nd Street.

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According to the complaint, surveillance video shows Medina and Threlkeld arguing inside the bar. At approximately 8:22 p.m., investigators say Medina walked away while on the phone with his girlfriend. She told investigators Medina asked her to hurry and pick him up.

Investigators described Medina as avoiding contact with Threlkeld after returning to the bar and said he appeared to try to scoot away from him.

At 8:24 p.m., prosecutors say surveillance video shows Threlkeld pull a gun from his waistband or pocket area and conceal it behind his right leg while a woman attempted to separate the two men.

Fourteen seconds later, investigators say Threlkeld raised the gun and fired once toward Medina’s chest. Medina stumbled several steps before collapsing near a pool table. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The complaint says Threlkeld left the bar and was encountered by Kenosha police nearby. Investigators say gunfire was exchanged with officers. Preliminary reports cited in the complaint indicate one round was fired at the bar and 15 rounds were fired at the second scene. An officer’s squad car was struck multiple times.

After Threlkeld was taken to the hospital, the complaint alleges he made several statements about the shooting, including, “I hope he dies. I had to teach him a lesson.” Investigators also quote Threlkeld saying he fired at police.

Medina’s sister, Alexa Flores, previously told TMJ4 her brother was deeply loved by his family.

“That was my baby. He meant everything to me.”

Threlkeld was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday, but the hearing was adjourned because he remains hospitalized. His initial appearance is now scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2.

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