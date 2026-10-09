Man accused in deadly Kenosha bar shooting appears in court, $5M cash bond in place

KENOSHA — The man accused of shooting and killing a father of three at a Kenosha bar appeared in court Thursday, as the case against him moves forward.

Adam Threlkeld faces seven felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide involving Kenosha police officers.

Threlkeld is accused of killing 33-year-old Antero “Casper” Medina at Shenanigans Bar and Grill on Sept. 20.

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TMJ4 was inside the courtroom Thursday for Threlkeld's appearance. According to the criminal complaint, an argument unfolded inside the bar before Threlkeld allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Medina.

Prosecutors also accuse Threlkeld of firing at two Kenosha police officers who responded to the scene.

The complaint reveals statements investigators say Threlkeld made after he was taken to the hospital following the shooting.

“I hope he dies. I had to teach him a lesson,” Threlkeld allegedly said, according to the complaint.

Investigators also reported that Threlkeld acknowledged firing at police.

TMJ4 spoke with Medina's family the day after the shooting. They described him as a loving father with a sense of humor who brought joy to those around him. Medina leaves behind three children.

A $5 million cash bond is in place for Threlkeld.

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