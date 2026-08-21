'Magnetic personality’: Kenosha community remembers Christian Life graduate killed in cycling crash

KENOSHA — A Kenosha community is remembering a young athlete known for his infectious smile, strong faith and passion for cycling after he was killed while training with his college cycling team in Tennessee.

Haylen Engdahl, a 2025 graduate of Christian Life School, was one of two student-athletes killed during a training ride involving the Milligan University cycling team. Seven others were injured, according to officials.

Back home in Kenosha, those who knew Engdahl are still processing the loss.

Haylen Engdahl

Christian Life School Head of School Jeffrey Bogaczyk said the school community was initially met with “shock and disbelief.”

“We’re devastated,” Bogaczyk said. "Haylen was just a magnetic personality, infectious smile...always had a smile."

Engdahl attended Christian Life from seventh grade through his senior year. Bogaczyk remembered him as a well-liked student with an “infectious smile” who built strong friendships throughout the school.

Watch: Kenosha community remembers Christian Life graduate killed in cycling crash

Remembering Haylen Engdahl

He was also a strong student, graduating with a 4.0 grade-point average, according to Bogaczyk.

Engdahl's passion for cycling continued after high school. He became part of the Milligan University cycling team and remained connected to the Wisconsin cycling community.

Parker McColl, president of Team Wisconsin Cycling, said Engdahl stood out both on and off the bike.

“Haylen was a standout person and teammate,” McColl said. "We’ll remember him for his positivity and happiness both on and off the bike."

Team Wisconsin Cycling plans to hold a memorial ride for Engdahl next Wednesday in Wauwatosa at 6 p.m.

"We’ll continue riding and racing for Haylen and advocating for sharing roads with cyclists and driving safe," McColl said.

As Christian Life prepares for the new school year, Bogaczyk said the school is focused on supporting students and families as they process the loss.

“Our goal as a school is to come alongside, support students and help people to walk through the difficulties and challenges with grace, with love, with encouragement,” Bogaczyk said.

For those who knew Engdahl, his legacy will be remembered for much more — including the friendships he made, his love of cycling and the smile so many remember.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip