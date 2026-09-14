Kenosha woman struck, killed near Northside Animal Hospital, police say

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha woman is dead after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck near the Northside Animal Hospital Friday, a spokesperson with the Kenosha Police Department said Monday.

The crash happened Friday, Sept. 11 at around 12:23 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Road and 30th Avenue, according to the police department spokesperson.

Investigators responding to the scene found 56-year-old Darcy Sanchez at the scene of the crash and immediately started life-saving measures. She ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation gathered from video evidence and witness statements shows the driver of the pickup truck, who was only identified as a 70-year-old man, was making a legal turn through the intersection when he struck the pedestrian.

The man remained at the scene cooperated with investigators, the spokesperson added.

The Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) was activated and responded to process the crash scene. Investigators have been assigned to the case, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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