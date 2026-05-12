KENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School District is forming a committee to rename the Chavez Learning Station — and parents are already weighing in.

The move comes after sexual abuse allegations surfaced earlier this year against the late labor leader Cesar Chavez, prompting community concerns about the facility's current name. KUSD is inviting community members to serve on the renaming committee, with the final recommendation going to the Board of Education on June 23rd.

Parent Ashley Wilson — whose daughter attends the school — says the conversation has been impossible to ignore.

Ashley Wilson

"There has been a lot of controversy going on concerning the name, you see a lot going on on social media and just amongst the parents — everybody's talking about it," Wilson said.

For Wilson, a name change is about more than removing a controversial figure — it is about what the school represents to every family that walks through its doors.

"When we think about names, a name is what represents us and who we are," Wilson said. "We want to represent diversity, for all ages, for all skin tones and colors. Let's just get that name changed so we are able to open it up for all children."

Parent Leidy Castillo agrees — and says the school's name should reflect the school's identity, not the controversy surrounding one person.

Leidy Castillo

"It could be a good idea to find another name that better fits the identity of the school and not the identity of the person," Castillo said.

Watch: Kenosha parents speak out as KUSD forms committee to rename Chavez Learning Station

Community helps rename learning center in Kenosha

The district says building names must represent individuals of exemplary moral character — a standard that is now at the center of this community debate.

The renaming committee is scheduled to meet June 2 and 4, with additional meetings possible on June 9 and 16 if needed.

Community members interested in serving on the committee or submitting a name for consideration must submit a letter of interest by Wednesday, May 20th to KUSD. Submissions can be emailed to truder@kusd.edu, mailed to the Educational Support Center at 3600 52nd St., or dropped off in person between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

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