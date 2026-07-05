KENOSHA — Thunderstorms and a tornado warning briefly brought Kenosha's popular Celebrate America festival to a halt Friday afternoon — but it did not stop this community from celebrating.

The free family-friendly festival — presented by the City of Kenosha, Happenings Magazine, and Kenosha County — runs July 3rd and 4th at the lakefront harbor district. It features live music on two stages, a carnival, food and beverage vendors, children's activities, and fireworks over Lake Michigan on the Fourth of July.

But severe storms and tornado warnings rolled in — sending families scrambling for shelter. Many took cover at the Kenosha Public Museum nearby.

Daniel Gaschke and his family had biked down to the festival when the storms hit.

"When the rain rolled in we just ran to the museum and brought our food — took shelter — and we're looking forward to heading back out again," Gaschke said. "They have a great setup this year."

Watch: Kenosha families return to Celebrate America festival after storms send them scrambling for shelter

Severe storms briefly interrupt 'Celebrate America' festival

Festival attendee Anna says the tornado warning caught her off guard — but says the festival staff handled the situation well.

"The tornado warning was unexpected and it was actually hard to hear just because of the noise of all the rides," she said. "But the rides were shut down when it got too bad — and they extended the wristbands so we can come back and have a little bit extra time. So that was nice."

For her son — a little rain was not going to dampen the excitement of the rides.

"When you're up there — your stomach is just going this way and that way — it makes you feel like you're just tipping; it's really scary but really fun," he said.

By evening, the skies had cleared, and families were back at the carnival, ready to finish celebrating.

The Celebrate America festival continues Friday July 4th with live music and fireworks over Lake Michigan. Admission is free and open to everyone.

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