KENOSHA — Incumbent Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner has won the Republican primary — and will head to the general election in November, where he will face write-in Democrat Gary Roberts.

Zoerner, who has served as Kenosha County sheriff since 2023, defeated two challengers from within law enforcement — James Beller, a captain of detectives for the Kenosha Police Department, and Tony Gonzalez, an Administrative Services captain for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

There was no Democrat on the ballot. Gary Roberts, who currently serves as the Director of Kenosha's City Inspections Department, mounted a write-in campaign for the Democratic nomination.

Watch: Kenosha County voters head to the polls; Zoerner wins Republican sheriff primary

Zoerner wins Republican sheriff primary

Voters who came out said they have a clear message for whoever leads the agency next.

"As far as the sheriff, we're just looking for someone who is on the community's side and is willing to listen to any feedback from the community," said voter Chantal Smith.

Voter Jerron Baldwin said this race is about knowing who is making the plans to keep residents safe.

"Our sheriff's election is important to know who we are electing to keep us safe — who are making the plans to keep us safe and working alongside other entities," Baldwin said.

Voter Roepal Holmes kept her message simple.

"I just want them to really do their job and do it fairly — for all people, not just a certain people or a group of people," Holmes said. "Just be fair."

Zoerner will face write-in Democrat Gary Roberts in November.

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