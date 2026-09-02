KENOSHA — The annual Classic Cruise-In returns to downtown Kenosha this Labor Day weekend for its 24th year, drawing more than 1,500 classic cars and spectators from across the region to the city's lakefront.

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Kenosha classic cruise-in returns for 24th year this Labor Day weekend

The event is free for both spectators and participants who bring their vehicles.

Randy Kavalauskas, one of the event's organizers, said the no-cost format is a major draw.

"It is a free show for spectators and participants who bring their cars and everything, and that's one draw that really gets them," Kavalauskas said.

Kavalauskas also explained the difference between a car show and a cruise-in.

Kidd O'Shea

"A car show is usually a paid admission. You go in, they judge your vehicle, hand out trophies. A cruise is just completely the opposite. Just show up in your car and have a good time and no obligation for anything," Kavalauskas said.

Kenosha Classic Cruise-in

Downtown Kenosha merchants are expected to benefit from the influx of visitors, with food, drinks, and retail vendors set up along the street. The Kenosha Market, within walking distance of the event, is also expected to draw a large crowd.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Salvation Army which will have collection bins set up along the street.

Kenosha classic cruise-in returns for 24th year this Labor Day weekend

As for what Kavalauskas looks forward to most, it's the early morning energy and the people.

"There's so much I like about it. I get pretty nervous, you know, we're up pretty early. We're down here by about 4 o'clock in the morning because the city had dropped off barricades, so we've got to run and put them up and everything, and it's just the camaraderie of getting together with people I haven't seen for a long time," Kavalauskas said.

"It's just a great place to be on Saturday morning," Kavalauskas said.

The Classic Cruise-In takes place Saturday in downtown Kenosha.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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