'It’s just neglect’: Kenosha man turns to TMJ4 after months of waiting for alley repairs

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man says he's spent months asking the city to repair the deteriorating alley behind his home, but the potholes and uneven gravel remain.

Duane O'Keefe reached out to TMJ4 News after growing frustrated with the condition of the alley near 39th Street and 14th Avenue.

O'Keefe says he has contacted the city's Public Works Department four times since July and reached out to his alderperson three times, hoping to get the alley repaired.

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"The thing that really frustrates me is normally they get here by July. They come through, they dump gravel, they smooth it out," O'Keefe said.

But he says that routine maintenance never happened this summer.

The alley now has several potholes and uneven sections that O'Keefe says make driving through it uncomfortable.

"When I come down, it rocks so bad that it hurts my neck, and I'm doing it every day, twice a day," he said.

O'Keefe estimates some of the potholes are six to seven inches deep.

He says he was told the city is behind on alley maintenance and may not be able to address his concerns until next year.

"Wait until next year, and then who knows when next year," O'Keefe said. "It doesn't seem like it's a very high priority to them."

After O'Keefe contacted TMJ4, Kenosha County reporter Glenda Valdes reached out to the city's Public Works Department for answers.

A department representative said O'Keefe's address is now on the city's alley maintenance list. However, no repair date was confirmed. The Public Works director was unavailable Monday.

We will continue following up with O'Keefe and the city to determine when repairs may take place.

Residents experiencing potholes or deteriorating alleys can contact the City of Kenosha Public Works Department to report their concerns.

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