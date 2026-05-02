KENOSHA — A group of Bradford High School students are bringing a powerful and largely forgotten piece of American history to life this weekend — and they want their community to be there to see it.

The Hello Girls tells the true story of the U.S. Army's first female switchboard operators — women who served on the front lines of World War I, keeping critical communications running under fire. Despite their service, they were denied veteran status for more than 50 years.

Bradford students have spent months rehearsing the production — and for many of them, learning this story has been as powerful as performing it.

Isabella Mejos

"The story is very inspiring — it's a way of really showing anybody can change the world or make history," said cast member Isabella Mejos.

Bradford student and Thespian Society President Etta Tidd reached out to TMJ4 News directly to share the story.

Etta Tidd

"I'm all about getting these stories forward and getting butts in the seats — because I think it's such an important thing to enjoy theater, but especially to enjoy this show," Tidd said. "Female switchboard operators of World War I who didn't get their veteran status — I think that tagline alone really tells you the best part about the show without giving too much away."

Watch: 'It's inspiring': Bradford High School students bring forgotten story of WWI's first female soldiers to life

Bradford High School students bring forgotten story of WWI's first female soldiers to life

"You’d be very, very surprised on how interesting the story is," said student Ole Johnson. "There’s a twist in every turn and a turn in every twist."

Stage Director Christi Geidner says connecting students to a story this powerful is exactly why she does what she does.

"It's not for me — it's for the kids," Geidner said. "It is for getting them to the point where they start to understand and can recreate that empathy, and then turn around and tell that story and do it with honesty and compassion and love."

The show carries a message that resonates far beyond the stage.

"What the show literally asks in the beginning and the end — will you step up? Will you be of service?" said Jodi Williams. "That's the message we want to get across."

Performances of The Hello Girls run May 1 and May 3 at 2pm at Bradford High School. For ticket information and show times, visit this website.

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