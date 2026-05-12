'It's heartbreaking': Kenosha police gifted a basketball hoop to a family, now someone has stolen it

KENOSHA — Less than a month after the Kenosha Professional Police Association gifted a brand new basketball hoop to a local family — the hoop has been stolen. Now the officer behind that act of kindness is asking whoever took it to please bring it back — no questions asked.

It started in March when Officer Diaz pulled up with his lights on to a group of kids playing basketball in the street. Their mother started recording — unsure of what was happening. What she captured instead was Officer Diaz getting out of his car and joining the game.

She posted the video on Facebook and it went viral. The Kenosha Professional Police Association then stepped up — purchasing a brand new basketball hoop and two basketballs for the family. Our TMJ4 News reporter was there the day it was delivered.

Less than a month later — the hoop is gone.

Watch: Kenosha police gifted a basketball hoop to a family, now someone has stolen it

Kenosha family has basketball hoop stolen

Officer Kate Schaper says the theft is heartbreaking — not just for the family but for the entire neighborhood.

"This is a family that had a really positive police interaction, and we do something good for the community so the kids could have a safe space to play basketball in the neighborhood," Schaper said. "Hearing that it was stolen — it's heartbreaking. For the kids and the community."

Schaper says whoever took it still has a chance to make it right.

"If you stole this basketball hoop, let's just bring it back. No questions asked," Schaper said. "These are kids that want to play basketball and be in a safe neighborhood where they can go out and have fun. That's exactly what this mom wanted."

If you have seen this basketball hoop anywhere in or around the city of Kenosha, call the Kenosha Police non-emergency line at 262-656-1234

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip