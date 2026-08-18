‘It’s frustrating’: Pleasant Prairie resident pushes boat, RV parking changes after $701 fine

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Pleasant Prairie resident is pushing for changes to Village rules governing where boats, RVs, and other recreational vehicles can be parked, after he received violation notices over a boat in his driveway.

Karl Krienke says he received two notices from the Village regarding his boat. The most recent letter gave him until August 15 to remove it and warned that formal enforcement could follow.

According to the notice, the current citation forfeiture is $701, and citations can be issued for each violation and each day the violation continues.

Pleasant Prairie’s current ordinance regulates where recreational vehicles can be stored on residential properties. Under the rules, recreational vehicles, including boats and their trailers, cannot be parked or placed in a driveway in the street or yard. They can be stored in an enclosed garage or in certain side or rear yards if they meet Village requirements, including setback and screening rules.

Watch: Pleasant Prairie resident pushes boat, RV parking changes after $701 fine

Pleasant Prairie man says ordinance keeps him from parking boat in driveway

Krienke ultimately moved his boat and is now storing it at a friend’s house.

He says he is not asking the Village to eliminate the ordinance, but wants it amended to allow residents to park licensed and insured recreational vehicles in their driveways during Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation season.

“Basically what I’m trying to do is not get rid of the actual ordinance, but to try and amend the language,” Krienke said. “There’s a lot of people in our community that have boats and trailers and RVs… this is not fair to people in Pleasant Prairie that we can’t have our own belongings parked in our own driveway."

His proposed seasonal window would run from April 1 through November 1.

Krienke has also started a petition asking the Village to review and modernize the ordinance. It has gathered over 450 signatures.

He plans to bring those signatures to the Village Board as trustees discuss the issue.

The Village confirmed the topic is scheduled to be discussed at the August 24 Village Board meeting. No changes to the ordinance have been approved at this time.

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