'It's devastating:' Kenosha’s Colombian community rallies to help earthquake victims in Colombia

KENOSHA — For members of Kenosha’s Colombian community, the devastating earthquake in western Colombia is more than a story happening thousands of miles away.

WATCH: Kenosha’s Colombian community rallies to help earthquake victims in Colombia

Kenosha’s Colombian community rallies to help earthquake victims in Colombia

It is affecting their hometowns, their families and people they know.

Now, local Colombians are coming together to collect essential supplies for families impacted by the earthquake, with donation boxes set up at El Patio Restaurant on 60th Street and Lomeli’s in Kenosha.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia earlier this week, killing more than 250 people and injuring thousands more. Rescue crews have been searching for survivors as communities continue dealing with the destruction.

For Angie Avirama, one of the organizers of the local effort, the earthquake hit especially close to home. She is from Cali, Colombia, one of the cities affected by the earthquake. Avirama said she woke up unable to reach her mother after communication was lost.

She eventually heard from her about five hours later.

“Fue terrible porque se perdió comunicación,” Avirama said.

Avirama said her family is safe, but seeing the devastation in Colombia has been heartbreaking.

Avirama said she and other organizers are working with the Colombian Consulate in Chicago, which is helping guide the collection effort and determine how donations can best reach people in need.

The group is collecting bottled water, nonperishable food, baby formula, diapers for babies and adults, hygiene products, first-aid supplies, flashlights and batteries, blankets, cleaning supplies and other emergency items.

For Avirama, the effort is about more than collecting supplies. She said the disaster has brought members of the Colombian community together at a time when people back home need help.

“We are working together with the Colombia consulate in Chicago,” Avirama said. “This is necessary for them to get some help now.”

Organizers say anyone who wants to contribute can drop off donations at El Patio Restaurant on 60th Street or Lomeli’s in Kenosha.

For those with loved ones in Colombia, the effort is also a way to turn the worry and uncertainty of watching the disaster from afar into something they can do to help.

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