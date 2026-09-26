'It’s a big night for us’: Defending State Champion St. Joseph Lancers celebrate their seniors

KENOSHA — The Friday night lights were shining a little brighter for the seniors at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

The defending state champion Lancers took the field against Brookfield Academy Friday night, but before the game got underway, the school took time to recognize the seniors playing one of their final seasons in a St. Joseph uniform.

For Robbie Johnson and his family, the moment carried some extra emotion.

“He’s our youngest son, and we’re super proud of him,” Robbie’s father, Robert Johnson, said. “It’s hard because our two girls are in college, right, so he’s our last one. So it’s a big night for us.”

Robert said his son has worked hard throughout his time at St. Joseph and that the family is proud of both Robbie and what the school represents.

“We love Saint Joe’s and what they stand for as a team and as a school,” he said. “We’re really happy for him, and extremely proud.”

The celebration comes after a memorable season for the Lancers, who captured a state championship last year.

That championship run has students looking forward to what this year’s team can accomplish.

“I feel like our team had a great start this year,” one student fan said. “Honestly, that championship motivated us to do so much more in the future, and it’s just like we’re paving the way for the future.”

Cheerleader Caitlyn Santarelli is also hoping the team can make another run.

“I think if we put our mind to it and the team works together, we can get there again,” Santarelli said. “It’s so special that we made it that far last year, and let’s try to do it again.”

For the seniors, though, Friday night was also a reminder that their time playing high school football is winding down.

"It meant a lot for us as a group of guys and it was definitely a surreal feeling," Robbie said. "It was something that I'm going to experience for the rest of my life. We're going to continue to be the best we can."

After the Senior Night celebrations were over, the attention turned back to football as St. Joseph faced Brookfield Academy.

For the Lancers and their seniors, it was another Friday night under the lights — with a championship behind them and hopes of creating more memories before their final season together comes to an end.

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