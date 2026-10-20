'It takes a village’: Community rallies around family of four after devastating house fire

KENOSHA — A family of four is facing the unimaginable after a devastating house fire destroyed their belongings and claimed the lives of their pets. Now, a close family friend is bringing the community together to help them start over.

Hailey Mews, her husband and their two young children, ages 4 and 2, were not harmed in the fire. However, the family lost nearly everything, including clothing, toys, photographs and cherished keepsakes.

“Just absolutely devastating. I mean, it was a complete loss,” said Brandy Miller, a longtime family friend.

Miller said the loss goes far beyond material possessions.

“To lose all of your pets, all your belongings, baby photos, wedding photos, you know, all those mementos, keepsakes, it's just an absolute devastation,” she said.

Miller has known the family for more than a decade and says they've made a lasting difference in her life and the lives of others.

“They've done so much for our family, but also for other families in the community,” Miller said.

Determined to give back, Miller began collecting donations of clothing, shoes, winter gear and other essentials. She said the response has already exceeded her expectations.

The family is also in need of personal care items, food, children's toys, blankets and gift cards to grocery stores and other retailers.

An upcoming pancake breakfast on Sunday at AMC Lounge will also help support the family, with a portion of sales going toward purchasing necessities.

For those wishing to contribute financially, visit this page for donations.

Miller hopes the community's generosity continues as the family faces the difficult process of rebuilding.

“It takes a village, and this is just proof right now, that it really does take a village, and our village is amazing,” she said.

For a family that has spent years helping others, their community is now returning that kindness when they need it most.

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