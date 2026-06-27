'It made a difference:' KUSD drops November referendum, removes major cuts after community pushback

KENOSHA — After weeks of community pushback, the Kenosha Unified School District board has made significant changes to its budget planning — dropping the November referendum and removing seven major cuts from consideration. But teacher reductions and larger class sizes remain on the table.

At Tuesday's board meeting, the board voted to shift its focus to a possible April referendum — saying it needed more time and more community feedback before moving forward. The board also voted to remove the following items from the budget cut list:



Eliminating high school athletics

Eliminating fine arts programming

Eliminating middle school sports

Eliminating fifth grade elementary music

Eliminating the Roosevelt Enrichment Program

Transitioning or eliminating Reuther High School

Eliminating extracurricular performances

But these items remain under consideration: reducing 34 secondary teacher positions, saving $3.4 million; reducing 6 elementary teacher positions and increasing class sizes by two students at every level, saving $2 million; and reducing Educational Support Center staffing.

Watch: KUSD drops November referendum, removes major cuts after community pushback

KUSD School Board drops November referendum

For parent Amanda Meyer, who has been sending TMJ4 News updates from board meetings and posting on social media to keep other parents informed, Tuesday's vote was proof that community voices matter.

"There were so many of us that showed up that night — we sent emails prior and it made a difference," Meyer said. "It proved to everyone who said it's just not gonna happen — that it did."

But Meyer says the work is not done.

"The teachers still remain — the cuts with the teachers, the larger classrooms and that is where I am speaking for those that can't speak," she said. "I want transparency, and that's a huge thing that a lot of parents and teachers have spoken to me about."

KUSD says no final decisions have been made. Next steps will be discussed at a special meeting on July 16.

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