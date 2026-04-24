'It gets my sadness away': Kenosha students are fighting for a therapy dog at their school

KENOSHA — Students at Roosevelt Elementary in Kenosha spent an entire quarter researching the benefits of therapy dogs in schools — and Thursday they made their case directly to Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Weiss, hoping to get the approval needed to bring one to their school.

Fifth graders and pre-K students gave a full presentation to Dr. Weiss at the school, outlining the emotional, behavioral, and academic benefits a therapy dog could bring to their community.

After the presentation, a therapy dog visited the classroom — and the reaction from students said everything.

Roosevelt Elementary

"These kids just melted into these dogs," said teacher Mrs. Milligan. "It's a boost for attendance, a boost for reading, a boost for behaviors — dogs don't care, they just want you to be close to them."

Teacher Mr. Kelly says the timing could not be more meaningful.

"With some of the things that have happened here — it would've been no better opportunity to have an animal walking around where kids can just hug it and feel safe and comforted," Kelly said. "I really can't wait until we're able to actually have our four-legged friend walk in the hallway."

Watch: Kenosha students are fighting for a therapy dog at their school

Kenosha students are fighting for a therapy dog at their school

Roosevelt Elementary made headlines earlier this year when a 13-year-old brought a duffel bag full of airsoft guns to the school.

For the students, the ask is deeply personal.

"Sometimes I'm just full of sadness, and when we have a therapy dog, it gets my feelings away, and it gets my sadness away," said student Zymmeah Evans.

Another student, Maria, who is seeking asylum, says a therapy dog would help students like her who arrive at school scared and struggling to connect with others.

"After the dog arrives, they calm down," Maria said.

Fifth grader Mia Hunt says the impact would reach her whole family.

"I have siblings in the school and I know some of them get anxious sometimes during tests — I feel like they would like the help with the therapy dog," Hunt said.

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