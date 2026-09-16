KENOSHA — For the last five years, 27-year-old Maurice Lindsay has found more than activities at Easterseals’ Adult Day Services program in Kenosha. His mom says he has found friends, a routine and a community.

Now, that community is preparing to close.

WATCH: 'It felt like a sucker punch': Kenosha mom searching for new program as Easterseals adult day services closes

'It felt like a sucker punch': Kenosha mom searching for new program as Easterseals adult day services closes

Maurice, who has autism, is one of 34 adults enrolled in the program. Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin confirmed the Kenosha location will close Nov. 6.

Maurice’s mom, Jennifer Lindsay, said learning about the closure came as a shock.

“I was at work and I just got a text message and I just felt shock and devastation,” she said. “It literally felt like a sucker punch.”

Jennifer said before Maurice joined the program, he often stayed home while she worked. Over the last five years, she said the family and Easterseals staff have worked together to make sure Maurice could participate in activities and remain connected to his community.

“Literally for five years, we have worked hand in hand to just create a working program for Maurice,” Lindsey said, adding that the goal has been for him “to be part of a community and have a meaningful life.”

Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin President Jenna Wampole told TMJ4 the decision to close is final and comes amid a challenging funding environment. She cited rising costs, Medicaid reimbursement and managed care organization rates that have not kept pace, along with limited philanthropic support.

The organization says about 19 participants attend the Kenosha program on a typical day and five employees are affected by the closure.

Easterseals says families received about 60 days’ notice, twice the required 30 days, and that it has contacted area providers to help connect families with other services. It identified at least 11 alternative adult day programs in the area.

But Jennifer says finding another program — and finding one that works for Maurice — are different challenges. She said one program she contacted is already full, while another possible option has given her some hope.

For Maurice, the upcoming change is simpler.

When asked whether he will miss the people at Easterseals, he said, “Well yes, I will miss staff too.”

His mom now has less than two months to find him a new program — and a new community.

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