'I just wanted to be with them': Mother speaks out after alleged drunk driver hits her two daughters head-on

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Kenosha County mother is holding her family together after two of her daughters were critically injured in a head-on crash — allegedly caused by a drunk and drugged driver who crossed the center line on Highway 83 in the Town of Wheatland.

On the morning of May 2, 22-year-old Chloe and 24-year-old Olivia were driving toward Lake Geneva when authorities say 19-year-old Tegan Cox crossed the center line and slammed into them head-on. The impact was catastrophic. Cox's vehicle caught fire. Chloe was trapped inside her car. Olivia crawled out and lay down in the ditch because of her injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Cox told medical staff at the hospital that she had been drinking and using cocaine before getting behind the wheel. Prosecutors say her last drink was at 9 a.m. The crash happened just over an hour later. Several cans of Twisted Tea were also found in her burning vehicle at the scene.

Chloe suffered two broken legs, two broken hips, and what doctors described as a pseudo-aneurysm in her abdomen. All of her injuries were life-threatening before surgery. She remains in the ICU. Olivia has already undergone major back surgery — receiving 29 staples, metal screws and plates in her back.

Their mother, Theresa Stoen, says the moment she got the call is one she will never forget.

Theresa Stoen

"I kept calling and calling and finally Olivia answered and said — 'mom, we got in an accident,'" Theresa said. "I just needed to be by them and hug them and tell them it's gonna be okay, mom's here. I couldn't do that, and that's devastating as a parent."

The financial toll is overwhelming, so the family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills, surgeries and rehabilitation.

"Their lives will never ever be the same because of this accident," Theresa said. "Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers. And if anybody is able to donate — the medical bills are extremely high."

Cox faces charges, including two counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

If you'd like to donate, here's the link to the family's GoFundMe.

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