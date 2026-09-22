'I can’t believe that he’s gone’: Family remembers Antero ‘Casper’ Medina after Kenosha tavern shooting

KENOSHA — To many people, Antero Medina was known as “Casper.” To Alexa Flores and Marisela Neave, he was their baby brother.

"That was my baby. He meant everything to me,” said Flores.

Medina, a father of three, died after a shooting Sunday night at Shenanigans Bar & Grill in Kenosha.

His sisters described him as social, charismatic and someone who could make just about anyone laugh.

“A lot of people just cannot tell you nothing bad about him,” Flores said. “He was always just the goofy one, always laughing, joking.”

Flores said Medina’s nickname followed him as he got older, drawing a connection to “Casper the Friendly Ghost.”

“He had charisma,” she said. “Everybody that knew him, they couldn’t say really nothing bad about him.”

Now, his sisters say messages and tributes from people who knew their brother are pouring in.

“My brother was loved,” Flores said. “It’s unbelievable. I can’t even believe that he’s gone.”

Kenosha police say officers responded to the tavern in the 2400 block of 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and found Medina suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Police say the 45-year-old suspect fled the tavern and later fired at a responding officer, striking the officer’s squad car. Two officers returned fire, striking the suspect. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

For Medina’s family, the investigation is now unfolding alongside their grief.

"I never thought that I would be reading about my own brother, my little brother," Flores said. "It’s just crazy how this still goes on, senseless killing, like why? Why?"

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and support Medina’s three children.

“We weren’t prepared at all for anything like this to happen,” Neave said. “The number one priority for us is his kids.”

Medina’s sisters say they want people to remember the brother and father they knew — the man they called Casper.

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