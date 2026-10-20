‘I can’t believe it’: Kenosha man relieved as pothole-filled alley finally fixed after contacting TMJ4

KENOSHA — After months of frustration and repeated calls to the city, a Kenosha man says the pothole-filled alley behind his home has finally been repaired — just days after sharing his concerns with TMJ4 News.

Earlier this week, Duane O'Keefe showed TMJ4 the deep potholes and uneven gravel in the alley near 39th Street and 14th Avenue.

O'Keefe said he had been contacting the city since July, asking for the alley to be graded.

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“When I come down, it rocks so bad that it hurts my neck, and I'm doing it every day, twice a day,” O'Keefe said.

At the time, he said he was told repairs might not happen until next year because of equipment shortages and budget concerns.

But just days after TMJ4 first reported his concerns, O'Keefe reached out with an update: city crews had graded the alley.

When we returned to the neighborhood, the deep potholes were gone and the gravel surface had been leveled.

“It looks totally different. That's the way it should've been,” O'Keefe said.

The quick turnaround came as a surprise to O'Keefe, who said he had spent months trying to get the problem addressed.

“I was very surprised they came out, and again, it just really amazes me, the power of the press,” he said.

For O'Keefe, the repairs are about more than convenience. He previously expressed concerns about the uneven surface creating a safety hazard for people walking through the alley.

Now, after months of calls, complaints and waiting, he says he's relieved to finally see a difference.

The alley he once struggled to drive through has a newly graded surface — and O'Keefe hopes it stays that way.

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