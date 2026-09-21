Heavy rain sends water through ceiling at historic Kenosha theater

KENOSHA — Heavy rain sent water pouring through the ceiling of the Rhode Center for the Arts in Kenosha on Sunday, forcing the Lakeside Players into an unexpected cleanup before their scheduled performance.

"That was my first thought. We're going to have to cancel today," said Katie Gordon-Hill, vice president of the Lakeside Players.

Gordon-Hill and the show’s director, Katie Gray, said they got the call around 6 am Sunday.

“He told us there’s a lot of water in the theatre. Like a waterfall in a theatre, kind of horrifying,” Gray recalled.

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When they arrived, they found water-damaged props, specialty costumes, and carpeting.

Volunteers used dozens of buckets and bins to collect water throughout the theater.

By Sunday afternoon, the Lakeside Players’ performance of ‘Something Rotten’ went on.

"It’s so easy to forget when you see them on stage, so happy and so expressive, that there’s something so horrible happening behind the scenes," Miller said.

The flooding is adding to years of problems with the theater's roof.

"It feels like we're in a fight against time. The roof has been leaking for over 10 years now," said Abby Miller, president of the Lakeside Players.

"We’ve done temporary fixes, patches, but it’s in such bad shape that nothing holds anymore.”

The Lakeside Players estimate a new roof could cost between $100,000 and $750,000.

Miller said the group has been fundraising since 2023, raising about $10,000 to $15,000 so far.

The Rhode Center was built in 1927 and is a historic landmark in Kenosha.

The theater is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

“We’re really trying to develop something huge and also grow as a theatre. It’s so hard to see this setback,” Gordon-Hill said.

The Lakeside Players have launched a ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign to fund a new roof.

They’re also encouraging people to buy tickets to see their shows or help volunteer,

The theater was one of several areas in southeastern Wisconsin affected by heavy rain over the weekend.

Officials reported 3 to 5 inches of rain in parts of Kenosha and Racine counties.

Petrifying Springs Park was closed because of flooding, and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office closed the 8600 block of County Highway S because of high water.

The National Weather Service warned of minor flooding along the Root River Canal at Raymond and the Fox River near New Munster.

Officials urged drivers to turn around and avoid flooded roadways.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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