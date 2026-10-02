From Kenosha to the national stage: Bradford cheer & stomp team sets sights on Orlando

KENOSHAG — The sound of stomping, clapping, and cheering has become a familiar one at Bradford High School. Now, the team behind it is preparing for its biggest stage yet.

Bradford High School’s Cheer and Stomp Team has been invited to compete in a national Stomp and Shake division in Orlando, Florida, this February.

Head Cheer Coach Niederer reached out to TMJ4 about the opportunity as the team works to raise money to help cover the cost of the trip.

The team began incorporating Stomp and Shake into its program about five years ago. The cheer style has roots at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, and combines traditional cheerleading with distinctive movements, stomping and energy.

“I would describe it as traditional cheer with a lot of flare,” coach Emily said. “You have a lot of attitude, you have a lot of sharp motions and shaking and stomping.”

Niederer said the team has wanted the opportunity to compete specifically in Stomp and Shake and believes reaching the national level is a natural next step for the program.

For the athletes, the invitation is a chance to showcase years of work beyond Kenosha.

“When I first found out, it was so mind-blowing,” cheerleader Lyniah Hill said. “Being the only team invited from Wisconsin to there, I feel like it really shows how much we’ve improved and how hard we’ve been working.”

Before the team can make it to Orlando, however, it has to raise the money needed for the trip.

Niederer said fundraising is already an important part of the program, helping pay for expenses including mats, uniforms, signs and flags. Now, the team is asking the community for support as it prepares for nationals.

“We really want to give the girls an opportunity to be able to compete at that level,” Niederer said. “Fundraising is so important for us to reach those goals.”

Cheerleader Marshae Brown also said community support could help the team get what it needs to compete at that level.

The team has several fundraisers planned in the coming weeks, you can also donate here.

October 10: Bowling with the Bradford Cheerleaders 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

November 9: Culvers Night (HWY 31) 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

November 17 — 19: Winter Kids Cheer Camp

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