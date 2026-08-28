WILMOT — A 19-year-old Twin Lakes man who previously volunteered with a Wisconsin National Guard program at Wilmot High School is facing felony charges following an investigation into alleged inappropriate communications with minors.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says Austin Scaletta is facing 12 felony counts, including nine counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of exposing a child to harmful material and one count of sexual misconduct by a school staff member or volunteer.

WATCH: Former Wilmot volunteer faces 12 felony charges in investigation involving minors

Former Wilmot volunteer faces 12 felony charges in investigation involving minors

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began July 24 after a report was made through Wisconsin’s Speak Up, Speak Out reporting system.

“We’re seeing with our data that [Speak Up, Speak Out] is very effective," said Trish Kilpin, Sisconsin DOJ. "When they share those concerns with us, it gives us an opportunity to help someone at an early point.”

Investigators say the report involved allegations of inappropriate communications through Snapchat with minors, including a 13-year-old.

The complaint says investigators later obtained Snapchat records and interviewed Scaletta. According to investigators, Scaletta acknowledged communicating with the 13-year-old and having sexual conversations with her through Snapchat.

Scaletta previously volunteered with a Wisconsin National Guard program at Wilmot High School. The Wilmot School District says none of the alleged conduct occurred at the high school.

In a statement, the district said building security protocols were followed and that Scaletta is no longer working inside the building and will not be permitted on school property.

The case comes as Wisconsin implements new requirements aimed at protecting students and preventing inappropriate interactions between school employees, volunteers and students.

Rep. Amanda Nedweski, R-Pleasant Prairie, was among the lawmakers who worked on the legislation.

"Wisconsin Act 89 requires public, private and independent charter schools to have policies outlining appropriate communications between school employees, volunteers and students," said Nedweski. "It also requires annual training on identifying, preventing and reporting sexual grooming and professional boundary violations."

Kenosha County parent Matt Snorek, whose child will attend Wilmot, said parents trust schools to keep their children safe and believes these conversations need to happen early.

"I think all parents are obviously worried about that. The time you send your kids off to school, you trust the school to do the best job, keep them safe," Snorek said.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains ongoing. Information involving separate incidents identified during the investigation has been referred to other jurisdictions for follow-up.

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