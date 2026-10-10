KENOSHA, Wis. — From practicing Spanish to learning English, a new program in Kenosha is helping people break down language barriers, one conversation at a time.

Watch Glenda Valdes' report in the video player below:

Breaking language barriers: New Kenosha program brings English and Spanish speakers together

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Kenosha Creative Space is bringing community members together through 'Vive el Idioma,' a free language exchange program designed to help people practice speaking English and Spanish in a welcoming environment.

Unlike a traditional classroom, participants sit together, share experiences and practice real-life conversations, regardless of their language proficiency.

Kelly Benitez, one of the organizers, said the goal is to create a space where people feel comfortable learning without the pressure of a formal academic setting.

“It's important to have a space outside of an academic setting to be able to come and start conversations with real people about, you know, real topics,” Benitez said.

She added that similar language exchange opportunities often require people to travel to Milwaukee or Chicago, making the new Kenosha program a valuable local resource.

For attendee Veronica Perez, the opportunity carries a personal meaning.

“When I came to this country, it was very hard 'cause I didn't know the English language,” Perez said.

She said learning English opened new opportunities for her and believes having a free program like this can help others gain confidence.

“Knowing a new language opens so many doors for you,” Perez said.

Francisco Loyola, executive director of Kenosha Creative Space, also spoke about the importance of encouraging cultural understanding and positive connections within the community.

The program is free, open to all ages and currently focuses on English and Spanish, with the possibility of adding more languages based on community interest.

Vive el Idioma takes place every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kenosha Creative Space.

Organizers hope the program will help people build friendships, improve their language skills and connect with neighbors from different cultural backgrounds.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip