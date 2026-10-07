A new park and 28 homes: Kenosha neighbors get first look at plans for former school site

KENOSHA — A former school property in Kenosha could soon become a new neighborhood with 28 single-family homes and a public park.

The City of Kenosha presented an updated look at its plans for the former McKinley Elementary and KTEC West properties during a public meeting Tuesday.

Watch Glenda Valdes' report in the video player below:

Kenosha neighbors get first look at plans for former school site

The proposed development would span 5.6 acres and include 28 single-family homes and a nearly 1.5-acre neighborhood park. The homes are proposed to have three bedrooms and two bathrooms and range from approximately 1,200 to 1,500 square feet.

“We want them to fit into the context of the neighborhood,” said Abby Huff with Kenosha City Development. “We want people to move into the neighborhood, but we want those neighbors that are there to feel comfortable with the project.”

The plans also call for extending 56th Street through the former school site to 30th Avenue. The city says the extension would improve neighborhood connections, give emergency vehicles faster access and improve drainage.

TMJ4 first spoke with neighbors about the redevelopment last year, when the city was considering roughly 30 residential lots and a neighborhood park. At the time, some residents living near the properties said they felt left out of the process.

Tuesday's meeting gave those neighbors a closer look at what could now replace the former schools.

Dino Marchesini, who has lived in his home for 47 years, said he likes what he has seen so far but still has questions.

“As it looks on the surface, it looks great,” Marchesini said. “My concern is what's going to happen with the roads and the neighborhood. But the homes that they're proposing, I think it's good.”

The designs are not final. According to the city, details including the final homes will not be available until home builders are selected.

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