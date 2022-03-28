In the wake of a rise in gun violence, community members are not giving up hope

Sunday afternoon dozens gathered to help raise awareness and money for healing resources of those that have lost loved ones to gun violence.

The event hosted by Victims of Milwaukee Violence invited people to paint and sip all while enjoying the support of one another.

"We are smiling, we're here but all of us have the same pain and everybody here as been hit by some kind of violence," said Petrella Murphy.

Murphy has spent the last 8 months grieving.

"My son was murdered last year July the 2nd right here on 23rd and Mil rd. he was shot on the street, no apparent reason."

Her son, Anton Murphy, is, unfortunately, one of the hundreds taken to gun violence in Milwaukee last year.

"It's a process, it's been about 7-8 months and it's hard. One day at a time, one second at a time, one minute at a time."

Murphy is grateful for her support group through the Victims of Milwaukee Violence organization. Janice Gorden, the founder, reached out to Murphy after hearing her story on the news.

"She reached out to me she has really helped in my time of need, we do Facebook, zoom calls, resources, funding, so it's really been a help through my process," said Muphy.

Now Murphy is able to not only be supported through others but also help other mothers dealing with the same grief and loss she's faced.

The organization will host another event, "A Time to Heal," on June 25th featuring art, wellness resources, and music for victims affected by violence.

