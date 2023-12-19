In-person visits resume at Community Reintegration Center after more than a decade

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in more than a decade, in-person visits will resume at the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center (CRC).

County Executive David Crowley announced Tuesday that family members will be able to have face-to-face, non-contact visits with loved ones at the CRC. The policy will reverse a ban on these visits that was put in place years ago.

Crowley also announced his 2024 budget will increase funding to allow free calls up to 390 minutes per month and 60 minutes of free video time to allow individuals to stay in touch with their families and loved ones during their incarceration.

“I am committed to making sure that people in our care at the Community Reintegration Center re-enter society better than they were before,” Crowley said. “Research shows individuals who maintain regular communication with their loved ones experience more positive outcomes upon their re-entry back into the community. We are bringing back in-person visits at the CRC so we can continue working to reduce recidivism, improve post-release outcomes of incarcerated individuals, and help these residents become socially and economically successful.”

According to CRC Superintendent Chantell Jewell, the decision was influenced by evidence-based research that shows in-person visits help reduce recidivism.

“A video call is not the same as an in-person visit. Research tells us that these visits reduce stress, improve mental health and ultimately make our facility easier to manage," Jewell said.

Visiting hours will begin on Saturday, Dec. 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 24, from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. A regular visitation schedule for 2024 will be announced next year.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip