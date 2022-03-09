'In grave condition': 19-year-old shot in the head in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday night.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 2400 block of W. Brown Street around 10:15 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was shot in the back of the head while sitting in a car.

When police arrived, they performed life-saving measures. The teen was then taken to the hospital where officials say she is in grave condition.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. If you have any information on this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip